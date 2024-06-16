MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEIP
MEI Pharma Price Performance
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.01. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MEI Pharma
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.