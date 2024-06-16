Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 100.90% and a net margin of 78.65%.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

