Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

MGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $8,205,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000.

NASDAQ MGX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07. Metagenomi has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metagenomi will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

