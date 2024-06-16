MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 28th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

