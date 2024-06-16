MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

MIN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

