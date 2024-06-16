MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 83,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 86,402 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $21.43.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

