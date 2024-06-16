MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $150.81

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.81, but opened at $154.94. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $157.36, with a volume of 54,285 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

