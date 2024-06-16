MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.68 and last traded at $190.54. 3,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.56.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Get MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned about 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.