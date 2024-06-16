MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,531.96 and last traded at $1,515.55. 466,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,896,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,890.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,012.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,428.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,057.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $72,979,443. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

