MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Short Interest Update

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $200,267 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

