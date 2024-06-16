Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Set to Split on Friday, June 28th (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $958.33 on Friday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $658.89 and a 52-week high of $1,100.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $989.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $875.77.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $30.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 78.44 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

