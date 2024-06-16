Monks (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,157.90

Shares of Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,157.90 ($14.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,174 ($14.95). Monks shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.90), with a volume of 1,050,278 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 117,000.00 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of Monks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.25), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,262.07). In related news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of Monks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.25), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,262.07). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,001.25 ($12,735.58). 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

