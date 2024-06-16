Mr Price Group Limited (MRPLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on July 18th

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Mr Price Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Mr Price Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MRPLY opened at $10.24 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.
About Mr Price Group
