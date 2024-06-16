Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,949,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $470.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.54. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

