Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Murphy USA
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,949,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 530.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Murphy USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $470.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.54. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy USA
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.