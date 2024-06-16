MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Up 0.5%

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.51. 13,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 25,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

