Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 21,717 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

