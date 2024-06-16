Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 43,927 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 1.3% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $56.26 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

