Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,545 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total transaction of $64,997,497.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $878.45 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $885.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

