Napa Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,559 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $58,843,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

