Napa Wealth Management Invests $1.47 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.