Napa Wealth Management Invests $2.05 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Napa Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,585,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

