Napa Wealth Management Invests $2.79 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $169.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.