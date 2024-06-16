Napa Wealth Management Invests $519,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,459 shares of company stock valued at $40,344,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

