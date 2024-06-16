Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 161,543 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 130,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 377,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 182,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

