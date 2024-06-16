National Bankshares Boosts Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alithya Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALYA

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.