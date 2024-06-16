National Bankshares Upgrades Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Outperform

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$154.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$132.00.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.27.

Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$128.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$115.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$114.81.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

