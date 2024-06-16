National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 24.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in National Vision by 40.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. National Vision has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

