Navient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 5,501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,610% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Navient by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Trading Down 2.1 %

NAVI opened at $14.26 on Friday. Navient has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Navient

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.