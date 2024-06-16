Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 19,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

NKTR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 186,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,993.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

