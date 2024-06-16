Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Down 12.7%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 49,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 44,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Nel ASA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment manufactures hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell electric vehicles, such as cars, buses, trucks, and other on-road vehicles.

