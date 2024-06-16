Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NYSE TTC opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

