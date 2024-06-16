Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,223 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $218.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average is $219.06.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

