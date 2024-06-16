Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 37,981 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. UWM comprises approximately 0.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 1,424,451 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,705,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in UWM in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $697.73 million, a P/E ratio of 243.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

