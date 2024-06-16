Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $312.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
