Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,608,000 after acquiring an additional 427,922 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 25.4% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 873,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day moving average is $312.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.