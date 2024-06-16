Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

