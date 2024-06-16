Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,026,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,052,000 after acquiring an additional 389,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $258,499,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.