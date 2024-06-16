Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,314 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

