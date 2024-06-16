Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 639 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $375.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $381.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,987 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

