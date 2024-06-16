Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,586 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

OHI opened at $32.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

