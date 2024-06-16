Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Coty were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,281,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,920,000 after buying an additional 4,245,039 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 687,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.