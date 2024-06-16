Neo Ivy Capital Management Cuts Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

