Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $239,000 Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in RPM International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPM International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 105,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.76. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

