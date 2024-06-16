Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $39.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

