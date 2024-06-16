Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,288,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
Shares of PPC stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $39.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
