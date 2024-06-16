Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $160,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,588,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %
Gartner stock opened at $432.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.90. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
