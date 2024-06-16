Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $170,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,554,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after buying an additional 262,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

