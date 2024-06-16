Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $174,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,379,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $70.12 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

