Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $197,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $122.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $146.68.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

