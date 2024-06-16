Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $203,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 45.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 54,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 33.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

