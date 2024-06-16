Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $205,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 9,164.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,623,000 after buying an additional 572,316 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.0 %

LDOS opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

