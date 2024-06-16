Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $238,000 in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 29.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 99,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

